GIPF launches new B1 City Client Services Satellite Office

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The revamped reception and client services area at the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Head Office, as well as the opening of the B1 City Client Services Satellite Office symbolizes the company vision of becoming a leading pension fund and a model corporate citizen in Namibia.

These were the words of the GIPF Board Chairperson, Goms Menette, during the unveiling of the revamped reception and client services area at the GIPF head office and the opening of the B1 City Client Services Satellite Office in the capital yesterday.

“We wish to be a trendsetting institution, constantly innovating and ensuring we offer our stakeholders high value customer experience,” said Menette in his keynote address.

This move, he said, is in conjunction with our overall corporate strategy, part of which focuses on enhancing service delivery and becoming an innovative organisation.

“GIPF has committed itself to invest in a comprehensive contact center system that manages all customer experience elements from the moment they enter our building to the time they depart,” he said.

This newly introduced GIPF system includes the following components: Queue Management System, the Communicator, Feedback Solution and as well as the Content Management System.

These systems, Menette said will effectively manage the time of their members spent in a queue while waiting to be assisted.

He said this will also improve efficiency and effectiveness throughout the waiting period and pre-determine the purpose of the members’ enquiry and language preference before they are attended to.

According to him, this project will be implemented in phases, starting with Head Office and at a later stage be rolled out to all regional offices.

Also, he said, the new B1 City Client Services Satellite Office is conveniently located close to members residing in the vicinity of Katutura and Khomasdal.

He said the office has adequate space and enough parking to cater to the needs of expanding stakeholders.

“This satellite office will house a section of the client service division, which also includes Social Services Consultants as well as a training room for our internal stakeholders,” he said.

In his welcoming remarks, GIPF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), David Nuyoma, said the launch was just the start of many more projects to be rolled out during this year.

“We decided to start off on a high note and this is the pace we intend to keep moving forward,” he said.

He said GIPF will at all times strive to deliver the highest quality of service in a right, fast and humane manner to all stakeholders in an innovative, professional and respectful way.