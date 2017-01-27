Family agonises over missing teen

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-A family in Windhoek is searching for a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen a week ago at her home in Dolam’s Sinagoge Street, Katutura.

Lee-Aan Witbooi, a Grade 10 learner at Centaurus High School in Windhoek, went missing last week Thursday, according to her father, Isaskar Afrikaner.

Afrikaner says the family have been looking for the missing teen but have not heard from her ever since.

He said Lee-Aan was last seen wearing her school uniform – a blue skirt and a white shirt.

Afrikaner described Lee-Aan as slender, dark in complexion with brown eyes and a sharp nose.

He said Lee-Aan is normally a quiet girl, who does not go out a lot.

“We just hope that she’s at a friend’s house and that she’ll hopefully see this or somebody will see this and say ‘hey, I saw her”, he said.

According to Lee-Aan’s mum, a resident of Aranos in the Hardap region yesterday travelled to Windhoek to help the family in finding the missing teen.

“We’ve checked with her friends, she’s never really disappeared, ever, like this,” he said, adding that the family has since opened a missing person case with the Katutura police in Windhoek.

Anybody with information can call her father, Afrikaner, on 0812705370/0816367472.