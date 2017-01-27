Big Brother Naija is officially live!

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The much-anticipated Big Brother Naija reality TV show launched in grand style last Sunday, 22 January as 12 housemates were finally revealed and ushered into the house by show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Viewers from Nigeria and across the continent were introduced to Bally, Bisola, CoCoIce, Efe, Gifty, Kemen, Marvis, Miyonse, Soma, TBoss, ThinTallTony and Uriel, all talented young people from different walks of life, who will be competing for 25 million Naira (about N$1,1 million) over the next 11 weeks.

The opening show had social media buzzing with viewers commenting on the various personalities displayed with some already identifying with their favourite housemates.

The first two housemates to walk into the house were Uriel, a 29 year old singer and hair maker from Imo state and Kemen, a personal fitness trainer from Akwa Ibom. They both got things off to an exciting start with Uriel’s animated chatter with Ebuka and Kemen showing off his ribbed body! The next set of housemates to walk the stage and into the house were CoCoIce, a rapper focused on pursuing her music career; Bally, a statistician who recently quit his job to be a part of the show and Marvis, a basketball loving female and mass communication graduate. The next two housemates to enter the Big Brother Naija house were ThinTallTony, a 6ft 7inche singer, dancer and poet and Gifty, another actress and model.

Up next were Soma, Bisola and Miyonse. Soma, the housemate with the boy-next-door look said he is a singer with a strong love for science and gadgets. Bisola, is a 30-year-old mother, actress and singer from Ogun state who said she has a seven-year-old daughter rooting for her back home. Miyonse, a chef from Abuja revealed that his strategy was to cook and get the housemates to “fall in love” with him. Efe and TBoss were the final two housemates to be revealed. Efe a Delta state indigene showed the ‘Warri boy’ in him when he attempted to strip right on stage while 32-year-old TBoss announced that she had seven tattoos and eight piercings!

All gathered in the garden and got better acquainted with their new environment and other housemates. Housemates will be expected to showcase their own unique brand as Nigerians. However, as Ebuka revealed, no housemate would be evicted this week instead Biggie plans on introducing an additional two housemates to the house, bringing the total number to 14!

The opening show also featured amazing performances by Nigeria’s leading afro pop sensation, Yemi Alade and Highlife royalty, Flavour. Both artistes added spice to the show when they belted out their popular songs complete with electrifying dance steps.

The Big Brother theme song was performed by K9, an R&B vocalist and songwriter.

With all 12 housemates in the house, viewers will keenly follow the intrigues, drama, excitement that is sure to play out in the next 11 weeks. The show is aired 24/7 in 45 countries from Nigeria through East, West and Southern Africa on DStv on channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.