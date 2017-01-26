Writing is in her veins

Sakaria Kadhikwa

Ongwediva-A young financial management student at the International University of Management (IUM) in Ongwediva has a passion for writing.

Ester Jonas, who told New Era about her love for writing, started writing at the tender age of 10 and has so far written two books.

She plans to launch her books on February 03 at IUM campus in Ongwediva.

The books she wrote have been inspired by youth and adult behavior in Namibia today.

Before setting off on her writing path the young author started writing short essays, poems and short stories while at primary and secondary school in the Omusati Region where she was born 22 years ago.

“I have written the two books inspired by what I hear, read and observe happening in our country. I thus write to encourage exemplary behavior on the one hand and discourage behaviours that are not good and destructive,” noted Jonas.

One of the two books is titled Nowadays Maria in which she narrates a story of a university student who fell prey to greed for money and other good things and because of this she went into a relationship with a married man who pampered her with money and all the good stuff in return for “love”.

Jonas indicated the logic of the stories is that even if life is hard young women should not fall prey to this type of relationship but should instead work hard so that in the long run they will find true love that is not based on monetary gain alone.

The second book is titled Nangula the Orphan, in which she writes about a girl who got orphaned when her mother died and has to be raised by her stepmother who ill-treated her.

Her message in the book is about urging all those who have a responsibility to take care of orphans and to do it with utmost love and not discriminate against them. “Do unto them the way you would like them to treat you,” reiterated Jonas.

She noted that so far she has printed 50 copies of each book which will be on sale at the launch and each copy costs N$120.

Besides Jonas’ messages that she conveys in the two books she has special words of encouragement for the youth to work hard and never give up on their dreams, but to follow them even if the journey seems difficult.