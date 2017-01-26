Troubled times for Anglican Diocese

Sakaria Kadhikwa

Ongwediva-Although Father Lukas Kaluwapa Katenda’s departure from the Anglican Diocese of Namibia is the first one publicised, New Era has learned that other church members had left before him.

Such case in point is the resignation of Father William Festus Shifidi who was in charge of St Andrew’s Anglican congregation in Otjiwarongo. He resigned from the church on June 22 last year.

Answering New Era’s question as to why he left the spiritual service of his congregation, he cited problems and difficulties in the church and the congregation which compelled him to leave.

“I felt if I leave I will have peace of mind. I left to allow people to carry on the way they want things to be done,” noted Father Shifidi who said he is currently an ordinary member of the Anglican Church.

Another member who resigned from the Diocese is Lasarus Hakwaake, who was a member of the Synod. He told New Era he left long ago when it seemed the church was deviating from its vision by not implementing programmes that were agreed to by the Synod.

Furthermore he claims the diocese was following teachings and preaching that emphasized humanity instead of biblical teachings and principles.

Hakwaake confirmed he has joined Father Lukas Kaluwapa Katenda in the movement known as Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) which has created a body called Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GFCA).

In this regard Father Katenda has announced there will be a launch of the Namibian branch of Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans on Saturday,h March 18 in Windhoek at a venue still to be announced.

“At such gathering a proper press statement will be issued to indicate what we believe and how the branch will function, the branch leadership as well as clarifying the issue of episcopal oversight of such confessing Anglicans,” stated Father Katenda.

“For this reason I am adamant that I am out of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s jurisdiction only but not out of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans as initiated by GAFCON. I therefore without fear or shame invite all Bible believing Christians, whether they are Anglicans or not, as well as non-Christians, those who like a deer long for the streams of water, to join us in the journey of seeking the glory of God, as well as the restoration and salvation of our souls,” stressed Katenda in the invitation.