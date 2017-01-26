Ondangwa to spend N$270 million on infrastructure

Sakaria Kadhikwa

Ongwediva-Ondangwa Town Council will spend more than N$270 million to implement its five-year strategic plan that will include the upgrading of infrastructure such as roads and sewerage systems.

In the five-year strategic plan that stretches from 2016 to 2021 the town council indicated it will need about N$275, 044 to implement several developmental activities over that period of time.

The town council launched this strategic development roadmap towards the end of last year.

The town council intends to use slightly over N$40 million in the first year of implementing the strategic plan, which it says will be used to develop and update roads, sewage, water and electricity reticulation.

The funds will also be applied for land servicing in Onguta, Ondiyala and Extension 24. While at extensions one, eleven, eighteen and nineteen, servicing will be delivered through public private partnership.The funds will further be utilised for the formalisation of several townships among them Uupopo and Okapya.

The town council plans to install about 30 fire hydrants in the town and has installed three of these in informal settlements.

In the second year the town council indicated over N$43 million will be used to ensure that this plan continues to be implemented each year and that the goals and targets set for each year are reached.

In year five of this plan council will spend over N$56 million that will go towards the development of its recreational facilities such as a sports stadium. Council also plans to attract institutions of higher learning to the town to set up a campus, among them Unam and NUST.

Council wants to strengthen control measures of animal movement into the town by engaging people from the surrounding villages.

It is also the town council’s aim to ensure that all the affected parties in the development of the town are kept updated and not left out in the process of its development whose main vision is making Ondangwa an engine for industrialization and sustainable progress.