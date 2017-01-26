National hockey league to start this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League will kick off this weekend and a record number of teams have entered in the three different men and women categories.

The first matches of the 2017 national indoor league will take place tomorrow at the Windhoek Show Grounds and Wanderers.

More than 50 teams, approximately 470 to 500 hockey players, from twelve clubs will participate in the national indoor league this year and matches will also be played at the DTS Hall, International Hall at the Show Grounds, the Dome Sports Complex in Swakopmund and the Wanderers Hall.

The first men’s premier match for the season will be played between the experienced UNAM side and the young and somewhat unpredictable Saints team tomorrow at the show grounds at 20:30.