Moratorium on nuclear fuel exploration lifted

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Ministry of Mines and Energy yesterday lifted a moratorium on prospecting in respect of nuclear fuel minerals. In essence the directive from Obeth Kandjoze, Minister of Mines and Energy, terminates the moratorium on new applications for explorations licenses in respect of nuclear fuel minerals which was issued in March 2007.

During March 2016, Kandjoze made a submission to Cabinet requesting it to consider and to approve the termination and removal of the moratorium on the application of new exploration licences for nuclear fuel minerals. Cabinet approved the request and after due process, notice no. 41, Gazette No. 3803 of 15 March 2007 has accordingly been withdrawn by Government Gazette No. 6197 of 15 December 2016, Notice number 299.