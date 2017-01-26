Boost for Ongwediva police

Sakaria Kadhikwa

Ongwediva-The Ongwediva Police Station received a shot in the arm when the Maurice Devenish Private School recently handed over some chairs and several boxes of copy paper to enable the police to operate efficiently.

“We know that the police provide service and protect the community that includes our school – therefore to show our gratitude we decided to donate chairs and copy paper in appreciation of the service that law enforcement officials give to us all,” stressed Dorie

Bester the school principal during the handover of the furniture.

Bester believes this gesture will enable the police at Ongwediva to carry out their work with ease.

Receiving the donation of fifteen chairs and ten boxes of copy paper Police Deputy Commissioner Nico Steenkamp thanked the school for the gesture, noting that it will assist them greatly in doing their work of preventing, fighting and investigating crime.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on other businesspeople to emulate the example of Maurice Devenish Private school in assisting the police where they can,” said Deputy Commissioner Steenkamp.