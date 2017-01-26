Aranos promises improved service delivery

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Aranos Town Council expects to reap rewards from the hard work and proper planning that took place last year, as the town aims for excellent service delivery this year.

Aranos Mayor Elden Kuhanga informed New Era the new council’s first year in office was about learning, planning and identifying methods that could enhance service delivery and that the council will embark on a new direction that will ensure improved service delivery.

“I believe due to the hard work of 2016, we have now put the council in a better position to implement projects that will improve service delivery and positively enhance the livelihood all Aranos residents,” he stated.

He said despite the challenges facing the council, most of which are as a result of a lack of funds, the municipality has managed to fill important vacancies, thar are instrumental in the planning and organising process.

Kuhanga further stated the town’s focus this year is to start the formalisation of the Nuwerus and Bosduin informal settlements, to complete the outstanding works on the services of the build together ervens at extension 5 and to complete the servicing of residential erven at Extension 4.

He further pointed out that if more funds were available, council would put up better water and sewerage network infrastructure, upgrade all roads at the town to bitumen standard and procure and improve the council’s aging fleet, which he said is becoming expensive to maintain.

He promised residents that despite the shortcomings, they should expect to see positive changes soon, saying the council is aware of the resident’s concerns and council is working hard to solve those problems.

“I would like to assure everyone that resides in Aranos that the council is hard at work to try and address most the problems. You may not see change today or tomorrow, but you will all surely see positive improvements and changes in the coming few months,” he said.

He called on the residents to pay for services, saying this allows the council to render more services to the residents, as he revealed residents owe council about N$10 million for municipal services, erven and electricity.

He also urged residents to constantly communicate with the council anout ways to improve service delivery, saying the residents’ inputs are valuable.