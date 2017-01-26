Ambassador-designate hails China-Namibia relations

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The new Chinese ambassador-designate to Namibia says the relationship between Namibia and China would feature in history books as an important factor in international relations.

Ambassador Qiu Xuejun, who is still waiting to present his credentials to President Hage Geingob at State House, was speaking at the Chinese Embassy in Windhoek during the Chinese Lunar New Year Reception on Tuesday.

“The year 2016 was a fruitful year both for China-Namibia and China-Africa relations,” said the Chinese ambassador-designate.

He said the Coordinators Meeting of the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit was successfully held in Beijing, and the China-Namibia all-weather friendship was greatly enhanced by frequent high-level exchanges, growing political mutual trust, fruitful economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, as well as deepening mutual understanding of the two peoples.

Qiu says the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held later this year with the aim of further promoting the Four-Pronged Strategy, thus promising that China-Africa and China-Namibia pragmatic cooperation could be expected.

He commended the Chinese community in Namibia for their contribution to China-Namibia bilateral relations and encouraged them to better integrate into Namibia and continue to make efforts to promote the traditional friendship by upholding integrity and solidarity, and shouldering the responsibility of serving local society and being law-abiding.

Qiu said that despite all challenges at home and abroad, China has been implementing the five development concepts of innovation, coordination, green development, opening up, and sharing, and has achieved a lot in deepening reforms in all areas, maintaining world-leading growth of economy and improving the livelihood of people.

“The year 2016 has also witnessed China robust diplomacy, characterized with confidence and responsibilities,” he said, adding that last year China successfully hosted the G20 Hanzhou Summit, and promoted projects under the “One Belt and One road” initiative.

He said China also held frequent high level exchanges and safeguarded its territorial sovereignty and maritime interests.

“China’s circle of friends is getting bigger, and the year 2016 has become a year when China has overcome difficulties and made breakthroughs on the diplomatic front,” he stated.