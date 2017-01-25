Veya opens doors to NUST interns

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has signed an agreement with Veya Information Technologies whereby the latter will accommodate students through a Work Integrated Learning (WIL) programme.

Through the agreement, Veya Information Technology and NUST will also explore the possibility of a regular internship programme for suitable students and has undertaken to attend and participate in career fairs hosted by the NUST.

The two parties will further explore possible synergies concerning exchanges of advisory boards, as well as the sponsorship of applicable NUST bursaries.

Placing NUST students with a reputable institution like Veya is expected to enable students to apply theoretical and other knowledge gained in their studies and will allow them to gain valuable practical experience, thereby increasing their range of employable skills.

The agreement shows that Veya has committed itself to ensuring that the scope of the placement is of a sufficient technical content and complexity to meet the academic learning requirements of specific courses.

The company will also conduct an induction programme for students, including occupational health and safety, workplace etiquette and confidentiality to orient students.

Meanwhile, NUST will be responsible for the selection of a shortlist of students for participation in the placement programme, but the final recruitment and placement will be done by Veya. NUST will also provide a placement coordinator to liaise with Veya.

The agreement, which was signed in Windhoek on Monday, is part of Veya Technologies’ corporate social responsibility programme.