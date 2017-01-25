SPYL backs restrictions on private medical practices

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek – Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) yesterday voiced its support for the proposal by Health Minister Dr Bernard Haufiku that setting up private practices by medical doctors should be restricted in future.

Haufiku’s appeal applies to both Namibian medical graduates and to foreign nationals, who can without much dificulty establish a medical practice in Namibia without any major restrictions.

The health minister on Friday said once the Health Professions Council of Namibia Bill is tabled in parliament in mid-February and if it passes into law, private doctors would no longer be able to set up a private practice shortly after arrival here.

Instead, foreign nationals and graduate doctors would need to work for the public health sector for at least five years before setting up a private practice, should they wish to do so.

“We strongly support this progressive call by the minister, which will revolutionise the public health sector in the country,” SPYL said.

SPYL secretary for information, mobilisation and publicity Neville Andre Itope yesterday said despite the many strides that the Ministry of Health and Social has made, much more needs to be done to make health services accessible to people in the most remote areas of the country.

“It should be stated that for accessible and quality health services to be realised we need to have a partnership between the private and public health sector,” Itope opined.