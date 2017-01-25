San learners get uniforms

John Muyamba

Rundu – Some 30 San learners in grades 1 to 7 at Sarusungu Combined School in Kaisosi were full of joy when they received new school uniforms consisting of shirts, trousers and skirts. The donation that included shoes was handed over last Friday by the Rundu-Tsumkwe Trust.

Rundu-Tsumkwe Trust was established by Rundu Fishing Holdings (RFH), which has qualified for a number of fishing quotas. Its members are Isabella Nongava, Hanganeni Elly-Charly, Elizabeth Lucia and Johanna Kandjimi.

“We’re so grateful to the Rundu-Tsumkwe Trust that gave our learners this donation of schoolshoes, shirts, skirts and trousers, which will uplift their self-esteem, as they can now dress properly for school.

“Some of our parents are struggling with getting their children the needed school uniforms or any other school needs,” said Evi Lufuma, a female teacher at the beneficiary school, Sarusungu Combined School.

“You can never go wrong supporting education in any way. We hope other people and companies will do the same to support school children, especially the less privileged, such as the San and vulnerable children,” she said.

“We feel happy because we didn’t expect it. Thank you and you must not get tired [from doing good deeds]. Help the Namibian children, who will be future leaders someday. School uniforms are expensive and some parents, like us, can’t afford it,” said Emilie Singombe, whose child was among the 30.