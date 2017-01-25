Robbie to celebrate 50th birthday in style… stage is set for red-carpet gathering

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Namibia’s most easily recognizable football figure Robbie Savage turns 50 years old on the 31st of this month (next Tuesday).

Well, the brother is in high spirits ahead of what he terms a milestone of a wonderful carefree journey.

Family members, friends and acquaintances have resolved to celebrate the sports-crazy Robbie’s lifespan for hitting the half-century of a jolly free life in the most dignified fashion by throwing one hell of a party for the self-confessed man about town.

The stage is set for the spacious Khomasdal Community Hall on the 4th of next month.

Several prominent sports personalities and high-profile dignitaries from government are amongst the invited guests for the mooted glittering event that promises to capture the imagination of sports enthusiasts.