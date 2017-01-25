Road rage killer to get trial dates

Roland Routh

Windhoek – The man accused of pumping nine bullets into a Finnish national in an apparent incident of road rage in 2015 will get trial dates at his next court appearance in the Windhoek High Court.

Danne Rodney Shaningua, 45, who arrived in court this week dressed casually in short sweatpants and a T-shirt, faces one count of murder and a count of defeating or attempting to defeat the course of justice . He was told by Judge Christi Liebenberg that he will be allocated a trial judge and at his next appearance on February 22 a date will be set for the start of his trial.

It is alleged Shaningua fired nine shots at Ronni Marco Kristian Uolevi, 42, at around 00h30 during August 8 to 9 last year. Uolevi died instantly at the scene outside a popular Windhoek hangout along Bell Street in Windhoek’s southern industrial area.

It is further alleged Shaningua during August 9 to 11, 2015 hid a white VW Polo, removed the front and rear numberplates, removed the license disk, failed to report to the lawful owner that the vehicle was damaged in an accident and failed to report the accident to the police.

It is alleged he did all this in an attempt to frustrate police investigations into his alleged crime at that time.

According to the indictment, during the late night hours of Saturday August 8, 2015 and the early morning hours of Sunday August 9, 2015 Uolevi was driving a vehicle (registration number N141-198W) when he bumped into the rear of a stationary vehicle in Bell Street with registration number N158-395W, in which the Shaningua and a witness were sitting.

It is further stated the accident caused damage to the vehicle in which the accused was sitting. The indictment indicates that Shaningua then got out of his vehicle and fired at least nine shots with his licensed firearm in the direction of the deceased, who was still sitting inside his motor vehicle.

“Two shots struck the deceased and his vehicle came to a standstill a distance away from the accident scene,” the indictment reads.

It further says the deceased died in his vehicle due to blood loss caused by gunshot injuries to the chest.

Shaningua reportedly fled the scene after making sure the victim was indeed dead and then went to hide the car, as described. He will be represented by Advocate Slysken Makando.