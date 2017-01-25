MoHSS suspends training of health extension workers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Ministry of Health and Social Services has announced that training of health extension workers in various regions of the country would be halted until further notice.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services Andreas Mwoombola said in a letter addressed to regional health directorates last week that the shortage of funds due to budgetary cuts implemented by the Ministry of Financeobliged them to stop the training of these officials until further notice.

Amongst others, health extension workers provide primary health care services in rural areas.

“The Ministry (of Health and Social Services) is aware of the health extension workers’ training currently being conducted in nine regions, which require funds to cover the subsistence and travelling allowances of the regional trainers, as well as payments for the training facilities” until the completion of the training, which was due to end in March. But due to unforeseen financial circumstances, the training programme has been put on hold, Mwoombola wrote in the letter.

“Regions currently involved in the training of health extension workers are requested to suspend such training until the situation improves,” his letter further reads. He also said outstanding allowances for the services rendered up until December last year would be paid.