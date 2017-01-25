Golden Arrows release Chris Katjiukua

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek – Brave Warriors hard-tackling defender Chris Katjiukua has been released by his South African premiership club Lamontville Golden Arrows – along with his teammate Nkosinathi Zitha.

South Africa’s leading football magazine Kick Off yesterday reported that both Katjiukua and Zitha have been deemed surplus to requirements by Arrows mentor Clinton Larsen and should thus seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Katjiukua, just like Zitha, have only played once in the league this season under Larsen, who is said to prefer Nkanyiso Mngwengwe and Limbikani Mzava at the back.

“Yes, we have released Zitha and Katjiukua,” Arrows CEO Gordon Masondo told KickOff.com.

Zitha, 27, joined Arrows from Thanda Royal Zulu prior to the 2014/15 campaign and helped them win promotion from the National First Division (NFD) with Katjiukua under then coach Shaun Bartlett.

Katjiukua’s fortunes at the Durban-based outfit dipped this campaign as he dealt with injury concerns. Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti received the news with some mixed emotions, saying it is indeed sad to hear Katjiukua – one of his most reliable senior players in the national team – losing a club, but was however hopeful he would recover from the setback and secure another club in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“Chris is a good enough player and I’m positive that he will get another chance in South Africa. He has been rock solid in the Brave Warriors defence for the past three years and I just hope that he will join a club that will give him enough game time so that he can add value and depth to our 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign.”