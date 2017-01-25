Burglars ‘hit jackpot’ in Omuthiya

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya – A local bar at Matimkwetu in Omuthiya was robbed of cash and valuables amounting to N$300 347, after unidentified suspects gained entry by allegedly using unknown objects to break doors and gain entry.

According to the police report, the burglary happened in the early hours of Monday, when the suspects broke in and stole three gambling machines, two of them valued at N$85 000 each and another at N$82 000.

The stolen jackpot machines had N$20 000 in cash.

Furthermore, the robbers got away with a safe valued at N$1 800 which contained an amount of N$26 547.

The bar is located in a complex with two saloons, a restaurant and several residential flats and rooms.

No arrests have been made so far and police investigations into the matter continue.