Best Grade 12 learner assisted

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek – Despite Namibia experiencing a rough financial landscape Henry Shimutwikeni & Co Inc. law firm has gone out of its way and sponsored N$20 000 to the only best student who sat for Grade 12 ordinary level at a public school last year.

Fiina Nambambi, 18, from Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School is the only one who scored 83.5 percent overall among the top ten learners countrywide in 2016. Henry Shimutwikeni has only been practicing for two years now.

Shimutwikeni, who yesterday handed over a cheque of N$20 000, said the firm decided to sponsor her because Nambambi is the only pupil from a public school amongst the top ten of the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary level performers.

St Boniface College scooped the other nine positions for top candidates with best overall performance nationally in six NSSC) ordinary level subjects. It is on this basis that Henry Shimutwikeni & Co Inc. found it fit to sponsor Nambambi’s studies at the University of Namibia (Unam) as of this opening academic year.

“I was a bit disappointed to realise that at the time her admission at Unam was not guaranteed. I understand that has been sorted out now. She’s going to do pharmaceutical studies. The other thing is that her funding for her entire programme was not guaranteed, but I am also informed that she has secured a loan from NSFAF,” Shimutwikeni, who like Nambambi hails from Ohangwena, said.

He said the firm is trying to ensure learners that if they excel academically, the support is there.

“This N$20 000 will be for other costs that students encounter in their attempt to complete their studies. Sometimes a student can miss class because of N$20 taxi money and that can have serious impact on the rest of their career. Sometimes they come to school and the inability to buy lunch can affect their concentration in an exam or otherwise. So, that is what our contribution to Miss Fiina Nambambi is aimed toward assisting with,” Shimutwikeni explained.

Dr Ellen Namhila, Unam pro-vice chancellor for administration and finance, who witnessed the handover of the cheque applauded the law firm and urged other businesses – especially the big corporates – to follow suit.

She said Shimutwikeni, who is a Unam alumnus, is now a job creator for others. She stated Unam is grateful to receive some of the best performing students in the countrywide, which she says demonstrate great value that the university attract the best.

She thanked the recipient, who has demonstrated talent, hard work and perseverance. “It’s not easy out there. Life for young people is so complicated. We are just delighted to have you here. We encourage you to continue working hard and be exemplarily to your peers.

“I’m sure your parents and people of your village will be so proud to see you in the media. This is your country, as we are aging we look upon you to work hard and stay away from unnecessary things and focus on your education,” she said.

Nambambi in turn thanked the law firm and everyone who contributed towards her studies.

“I have no words. I’m overwhelmed. I thank God for the opportunity. I want to thank everyone who contributed in whatever way. I will try my best to encourage my fellow female students at the university that we can do it.”

She intends to use the money to pay her registration, tuition and hostel fees and buy books, while she waits for a government study loan.

The 18-year-old Nambambi from Oshakati started high school in 2012 at St Boniface College, obtaining 42 out of 42 points in Grade 10, and went on to complete Grade 12 at Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School in Ohangwena Region.

The firstborn of a family of four children, supported by her mom who is a nurse, she will pursue a degree at Unam School of Pharmacy.

She also expressed great appreciation for her former school principal at Haimbili Haufiku Secondary School, Rabanus Shaninga, as well as her teachers and the Ohangwena community who guided her through her studies.