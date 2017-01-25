Angolan police arrest Namibian murder suspect

Loide Jason

Windhoek – A 26-year-old man suspected of a murder that took place at Okalongo recently was arrested by the Angolan police in Angola last week.

The suspect, Tweufiilwa Johannes, who has since been handed over to the Namibian police has been brought before Outapi Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

Johannes from Olwiili village in Okalongo Constituency in the Omusati Region allegedly stabbed to death his cousin after the two were reportedly involved in a fistfight.

According to information provided by police spokesperson Sergeant Anna Kunga, the Angolan police escorted the suspect to Kombaye Border Post where he was handed to the Namibian police.

“He then appeared in Outapi Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail and his case was postponed to the 9th February for further police investigations,” Kunga stated.

She said the two cousins had lived in the same house and had fought while their grandmother was fast asleep.

After the suspect realised his cousin Hilonga Wilson had died he called their neighbour on their mobile phones, saying he had killed him while the two were engaged in a fight.

“Then the neighbours informed the police and the suspect fled from the scene thereafter,” Kunga said, adding that the details of the case and what the argument between he two cousins was remain as yet unclear.