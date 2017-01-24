Suspected killer of IUM student in court

Roland Routh

Windhoek – The alleged killer of a student from the International University of Management (IUM) whose body was found on the B1 Highway last week made his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The suspect Victor Elia, 36, was not asked to plead and Magistrate Bernedine Kubersky explained his rights to him through an Oshiwambo interpreter, Helena David.

Elia informed the court he would arrange for a private lawyer to defend him.

He is facing a charge of murder read with provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. Public Prosecutor Ellen Shipena objected to bail because of the seriousness of the offence and because it will not be in the interest of society and justice.

She said the investigation is still at an early stage and the State is afraid the accused might interfere with the investigation if released on bail.

Kubersky however explained to Elia his right to apply formally for bail.

Elia is accused of killing Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi, 25, with whom he was in a relationship, on January 17 by hitting her on the back of the head with an unknown object.

He then allegedly dumped her body along the B1 road to Okahandja.

It is suspected that Elia, who is a long-distance bus driver to the north, did not take it lightly when the deceased wanted to end their relationship.

According to a family member of the deceased, she wanted to end the relationship but Elia refused to accept the break-up. It is suspected Elia convinced the deceased to meet up with him to discuss their relationship. Before her death on Monday last week she apparently went with friends into town but then left them there to meet up with another friend.

It is now suspected the other friend was Elia and that he killed her after she refused to renew their relationship.

The case was postponed to March 16 for further investigations and for Elia to get legal representation.