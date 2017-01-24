Social media partly blamed for failure rate

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek – Learners at the Amazing Kids Private School and Academy are of the view that ‘early preparation,’ focus and determination are key ingredients in determining whether Grade 12 learners who will sit for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) higher and ordinary level exams will excel.

According to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, based on the performance of the 2016 Grade 12 candidates 36.8 percent (7 772) qualify for admission to tertiary institutions.

Speaking to New Era, Grade 12 learner Naledi Ngwenya said young people are so obsessed with social media such as Facebook that it distracts their attention from schoolwork.

“Many young people want to keep up with social media. Many young people want to be Insta (Instagram) famous. But once they do that it is at the expense of education,” said Ngwenya when asked why so many learners perform badly in the Grade 12 examinations.

She stressed that learners “who set their priorities straight” can never go wrong with their education and end-of-year school exams.

“There are so many reasons why learners fail. Some people stay with people who are not Grade 12s. How can they make it if they are not at the same level?” Ngwenya asked. She said the thought of writing examinations always makes her nervous.

“But I discovered that when you start preparing early you won’t be scared because you will be ready. Memorizing does not work and learners who memorize for their examinations are likely to fail especially if it’s done at the last minute,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, another Grade 12 learner Kanu Tjombe said that in 2015 many Grade 12 learners of Amazing Kids Private School and Academy failed dismally.

“It’s not a secret that we had a high failure rate. So my advice to my fellow Grade 12 learners is that we should set our priorities right, work hard, sacrifice and focus on things that build. Let us put in that extra effort because Grade 12 is not easy,” said Tjombe.

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa upon announcing the Grade 12 results of the NSSC ordinary level urged schools “to go back to the drawing board” to put mechanisms in place that would lead to improved results.

“I direct all schools to draw up improvement plans and establish remedial classes that would assist learners who cannot cope with the speed of others,” said Hanse-Himarwa.