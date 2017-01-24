Omusati Regional Council staff to get outstanding wages

Loide Jason

Windhoek – Some employees of the Omusati Regional Council were unhappy after the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development failed to pay their general salary increment for the financial year 2016/2017 backdated to last April.

However, the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development says it has resolved the issue and will soon reimburse workers their outstanding salary increment.

Employees who spoke to New Era on condition of anonymity said senior officials and employees based at the head office in Windhoek have received their salaries but the ministry failed to release the money to Omusati.

During the 2016/2017 financial year government offered a 10 percent salary increment for grades 15 to 13, five percent for grade 12 and a four percent general salary increment for grades four to one A.

Government also offered nine percent in housing allowance for all staff, eight percent in housing allowance for those in the management cadre and ten percent in the homeowners’ scheme for ordinary staff members.

When New Era contacted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development Daniel Nghimtina he confirmed the issue, adding they have found a solution to the problem.

He said other regions have made interim arrangements to use their money to pay their staff but this has not been the case with Omusati that is in a cash crisis.

“We have found a solution for Omusati – we are just finalising the solution that will resolve the problem,” assured Nghimtina.

The chief regional officer Gervasius Kashindi also had said his office has written several letters to the head office enquiring about the matter but there was no written response to the enquiry.

“Our people are giving us pressure here. They are asking every day and we also do not have answers – we just do not know what to say to people,” he said.