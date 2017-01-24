NYS staff face payment delays

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The National Youth Service (NYS) yesterday advised staff that January’s salaries, expected to be paid tomorrow, would be delayed.

In an internal memorandum issued yesterday NYS corporate communication manager Johanna Kambala said the delay has been due to system technicalities experienced by the Ministry of Finance.

“Unfortunately the Ministry of Finance is unable to provide NYS with a specific date as to when this problem will be resolved,” Kambala said in the internal memorandum.

She said management was in constant contact with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, the line ministry, which is further in touch with the Ministry of Finance with a view to addressing the issue as a matter

of urgency, and employees would be informed of any development that may arise.

She advised employees to make arrangements with their banks with regard to the payment of their debit orders.

“While we understand the dilemma and inconvenience caused by this situation, management is kindly requesting your understanding and patience in this regard,” she said.