Lack of shopping mall affects Khorixas

Staff Reporter

Khorixas – Reinhardt Haraeb the Swapo district regional coordinator at Khorixas says the town needs a shopping mall or even a few shops as one of the main retail shops at the town is too pricey.

“We need a shopping mall at our town or even one more shop as current retailers are way too expensive,” said Haraseb.

According to Haraeb, children at Khorixas hardly eat fruit which is essential for their nutritional needs and growth but this commodity is far too expensive.

“Our children and most people don’t eat fruit. Why? Because it’s too expensive,” said Haraeb said.

Like many other residents who do not have a vehicle, Haraeb said that at times it’s difficult to travel to Otjiwarongo to do shopping for groceries.

“It’s our wish that current retailers should get competition,” he said.

Haraeb said that the former chief executive officer Nicodemus ≠Gaeseb showed them a presentation of a planned shopping mall during the investors’ conference that took place last year.

He said developers that are given land but who fail to do so must surrender the land and make way for serious investors.

For years, residents of Khorixas have had to travel to Otjiwarongo which is situated about 180 kilometres away to do their shopping as their town only has OK Value and Pep stores as its main shops.