Goreangab awards best learners

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – The Goreangab Junior Secondary School in Katutura last Friday held its award ceremony where its best performing learners for 2016 were awarded for their hard work.

The school pass rate for Grade 10 increased slightly from 13 percent in 2015 to 20 percent in 2016.

At that occasion, the best performing learner at the school, Shiwomwinyo Mufika, who scored 42 points during last year’s final examinations, was awarded a floating trophy and N$500 from the G-Ngube Research Institute of Namibia.

In total, Mufika received N$2 500 as the school also gave him a ‘token of appreciation’ in the form of cash.

“The G-Ngube Research Institute of Namibia will volunteer itself to help the Goreangab Junior Secondary School in offering part-time classes to Grade 10 learners at the school. This is in order to meet the school halfway in reaching their goals to become one of the best schools,” said Gerry Ngube, the founder of the G-Ngube Research Institute of Namibia.

People willing to assist the organisation in offering part-time lessons to learners of the Goreangab Junior Secondary School should arrange that with the institute, said Ngube.