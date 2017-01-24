Chief Kapuuo hails Kinghorn couple

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek – Ovitoto communal area chief Vipuira Kapuuo has described the Kinghorn couple as inspiratory, saying they positively contributed towards the development of the Ovitoto communal area.

Brian and Pam Kinghorn were last week arrested and face possible deportation after immigration authorities were tipped off they were in the country illegally. They were fined N$5 000 each for overstaying in the country.

Chief Kapuuo says the Kinghorns’ possible deportation came as a shock to the residents of Ovitoto in Omatako Constituency.

“Brian helped raise funds amounting to over N$2 million to build and manage an early childhood development centre (ECDC) in Okandjira, Omatako, the first of its kind in the Ovitoto community,” he said.

This initiative, he said, was even hailed by the Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka, during the official opening the ECDC last year.

According to Kapuuo, the administration of the ECDC is also helping the administration of the nearby school, J.K. Kapeua Combined School, in organising joint projects that could benefit both institutions academically and extramurally.

“To us and many of the people associated with Brian, his most successful efforts have been linked to helping helpless children find a future, especially through the Beautiful Kids initiative and the ECDCs,” he said.

Kapuuo rubbished stories circulating in the media about Youth With A Mission (YWAM) appearing to be a mere fabrication, indicating it is a smear campaign aimed at discrediting the Kinghorn family by people who seem to have ulterior motives about their efforts.

He described Brian as a hard working individual who committed his energy towards working with communities in setting up similar children assistance centres elsewhere, in especially impoverished areas.

“The news of his arrest and possible deportation is disturbing and worrying to most of us who worked with him in confronting poverty and under-development in our country,” he said.

“We hope our government will recognise the contribution Brian Kinghorn is making and allow him to continue to provide a service to the poor communities as he does,” he added.