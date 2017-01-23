NFA opens transfer window for new football calendar

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – With the local football season due to commence in the shape of the newly launched 2017 DebMarine Namibia Cup next month, the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has set today Monday, January 23, as the opening day for the players’ registration, transfers and loans period.

The NFA congress held on December 3, 2016 in Walvis Bay resolved that the local football calendar moves from February to November, unlike in the past when it ran from August to May, the NFA’s long-serving secretary general Barry Rukoro announced through the association’s website.

“It is something monumental since it will be a first for us to have a calendar that starts in February to November. Hence, we call upon all clubs and players to fully participate in this first registration process. We have the DebMarine Namibia Cup coming up and need to have these players registered before the knockout competition kicks off,” Rukoro explained.

He adds that the players’ licenses need to be endorsed by the NFA before any league matches get underway, including the elimination rounds of the DebMarine Namibia Cup, which will be contested on the 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25 of February, with action taking place in all 14 regional second divisions and the three first divisions.

The draw for the last-32 round will be conducted on the 15th of next month, with the Namibia Premier League )NPL) clubs joining the fray in the quest for glory. Each club from the round of 32 will receive N$18 000 all the way to the final for preparations, while the overall winner will walk away with N$500,000.

For registration, indigenous players will need completed players’ registration and contract information forms; a signed contract between player and club; two recent passport photos; clearance or loan agreement from previous club; International Transfer Certificate (ITC) if the player played abroad; and a copy of a full birth certificate if the player is under 18 years of age.

In addition to the above, foreign footballers will be required to produce a valid work permit or visa.

“Only players’ passes received on or before Wednesday, 12h00, will be validated in order for that particular player to be allowed participation in the upcoming weekend matches,” Rukoro noted.