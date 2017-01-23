Coetzee re-elected as Oranjemund mayor

Tuulikki Abraham

Oranjemund – After his re-election to the town council Henry Edward Coetzee of the Swapo Party was sworn in last week as the mayor of Oranjemund.

Coetzee also serves as the chairperson of Oranjemund Town Council.

Xungileni Martha Ntinda – also from the Swapo Party – was re-elected as the deputy mayor and deputy chairperson of the council.

Oranjemund Town Council held a special council meeting on the January 12, presided over by District Magistrate Mutuku Ruben, in terms of the Local Authority Act of 1992 to elect the town’s office-bearers for the year 2017.

The chairperson of the management committee was elected at a meeting presided over by the mayor, immediately after the members of the management committee were duly constituted.

Councillor Toivo Etegameno Auala was re-elected as chairperson of the management committee, while councillors Simeon Nashongo Angombe and Etuhole Vaille were re-elected as members of the said committee, with Councillor Lovis Nghishidimbwa as additional member.

Councillor Matheus Kambunga of the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) remains an ordinary councillor.

Councillor Ntinda was re-elected as deputy mayor and deputy-chairperson of the town council, but was not sworn in due to ill health.

Councillor Kambunga, who remains an ordinary member of council was also absent as he was out of town on vacation.

Oranjemund chief executive officer Shali Akwaanyenga said the two councillors had tendered their apologies and would be sworn in at a later stage.

Oranjemund Town Council has seven councillors, six belonging to Swapo Party and one to RDP.