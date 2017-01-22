Regions
Kunene
Residents wary of worm-infested toilets
Oshana
Ondangwa empower through refuse removal
Health
//Karas health facilities doing more with less
Karas
Coetzee re-elected as Oranjemund mayor
Politics
Features
Swanu calls on UN to intervene in genocide negotiations
Karas
Mumbala calls for revival of Swapo sections
Oshana
Oshana activists back Swapo against probe
National
Swapo women must effect change themselves – Iipinge
Politics
Ex-SPWL coordinator refuses to leave office
Education
Education
Tertiary institutions urged to comply with admission criteria
Education
Labour court rules Kayec strike illegal
Education
Thousands to miss out on Namcol
Education
VTCs offer much-needed skills – Haihambo
Education
Nanso blames learners for high failure rate
Business & Finance
All
Business
Finance
Business & Finance
Average house prices up 13 percent to N$900K, even as volumes…
Business & Finance
Angola’s N$4 billion bill to Namibia renegotiated
Business
Ford issues safety recall for 1.6 Kuga
Business
Suspects arrested with almost N$30 000 in counterfeit notes
Court & Crime
Crime and Courts
Convicted killer insists he is innocent
Crime and Courts
Three men in High Court on gang-rape charge
Crime and Courts
Two more Chinese caught with rhino horns
Crime and Courts
Judge admits disputed confession
Crime and Courts
New lawyer for ex-cop
NEW ERA VIDEO
Placement for Pre-Primary learners prove’s to be problematic in the capital
NEW ERA VIDEO
Local CD sales drop during the festive season
NEW ERA VIDEO
AR not becoming a political party – Nuyoma…..
NEW ERA VIDEO
NFA opens transfer window for new football calendar.
NEW ERA VIDEO
No live presenters at Base FM for the past 24 hours
No live presenters at Base FM for the past 24 hours
January 22, 2017
No live presenters at Base FM for the past 24 hours
January 22, 2017
HIV/AIDS
Villagers trek 70 km for HIV tests
January 6, 2017
0
Sheefeni: The man who beat HIV stigma and found love
December 9, 2016
0
HIV/AIDS counselling now focuses more on lifestyle
December 2, 2016
0
