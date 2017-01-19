Rundu Council owed over N$190 million

Rundu – Rundu Town Council has appealed to the town’s residents – who collectively owe in excess of N$190 million – to promptly settle their outstanding municipal bills.

To date the municipal arrears collectively owed by residents is fast approaching the N$200 million mark and the situation is depriving the town council of much-needed revenue.

Rundu Town Council says it has been unable to achieve some of its set goals and has not been able to implement planned projects, because of the huge amount owed.







“We had some unfortunate situations last year, where a huge amount of money was owed to the council by government institutions, business organisations and individuals and we had to take some drastic measures as a council, which resulted in several educational institutions being left without water,” said Rundu Mayor Verna Sinimbo.

Council is, therefore, working on a strategy to improve its finances, which includes the development and review of financial policies and procedures and putting in place an integrated financial management system.

“We also encourage the help of the public to better the situation by ensuring that individuals and organisations meet their financial obligations to the council and pay their bills,” Sinimbo said.

The council will also implement performance management systems to improve the effectiveness of their staff operations and boost efficiency.

Sinimbo further added that they will keep an eye on people who have previously grabbed land or are presently involved in land grabbing, a situation she says that needs to be discouraged.

“In the previous year we received several complaints of land grabbing and this seems to be a rampant issue. We will, therefore, prioritise this area and ensure justice in any land disputes, as well as protect the interests of those whose land rights have been abused,” she pledged.