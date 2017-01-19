New lawyer for ex-cop

Windhoek – A former cop accused of killing his own sons has now secured the services of Boris ‘The Mouth’ Isaacks – courtesy of the Department of Legal Aid – to represent him in his upcoming trial.

The trial of the accused Albertus Ganeb, 30, is set to commence on July 17.

This was necessitated after Ganeb fired his former legal aid lawyer Afrika Jantjies at the start of his trial last October.







He was however also not satisfied with the replacement legal aid lawyer provided him, Titus Ipumbu.

But yesterday he informed High Court Judge Dinah Usiku he was satisfied with Isaacks representing him.

He entered a plea of not guilty on all charges during October last year and his then lawyer, Ipumbu, confirmed the pleas and informed the court his client would not disclose the basis of his defence and put the onus on the State to prove each and every count against him beyond reasonable doubt.

He however did enter a plea explanation on the two murder charges. Ipumbu told Judge Usiku his client claimed he was so heavily under the influence of liquor that he had no recollection of what happened. “He was only informed by the police after his arrest that he killed his one minor child and seriously injured the other,” Ipumbu informed the judge.

Ganeb faces two charges of murder and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged he stabbed his seven-year-old son to death on April 25, 2014, as well as stabbed his four-year-old son at least six times on his body and head, causing the boy to die six days later in hospital.

He is further accused of assaulting the mother of the deceased boys once in October 2013 and again in 2014.

According to the indictment the two boys, Romeo Swartz and Gregory Swartz, were in the custody of Ganeb in Gobabis on the day in question. The charge sheet states that while he was supposed to take care of the children he allegedly first stabbed Romeo at least four times with a knife on the head and neck, killing him instantly.

He then proceeded to stab the younger boy at least six times and the boy was taken to Gobabis Hospital and later transferred to Katutura State Hospital where he died on May 1, 2014 due to the multiple stabbings.

State Advocate Palmer Khumalo will prosecute.