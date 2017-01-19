Mwedihanga joins Platinum Stars…reunited with Botes and Shilongo

Windhoek – Brave Warriors defender Willem ‘Dudes’ Mwedihanga has joined South African Soccer Premier League (PSL) outfit Platinum Stars in a move that would see him reunited with compatriots Henrico Botes and Benson Shilongo, who both joined the club last year.

The move was officially announced by the club yesterday, which saw Stars mentor Cavin Johnson welcoming the tough-tackling Namibian centre back to the club’s training grounds, along with fellow signees Abia Nale and Gerald Phiri.

Mwedihanga was last on the books of the University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) and has also played for AmaZulu. Earlier, a source in the camp of Dikwena had confirmed to the Siya crew that the Namibian centre-back had surfaced at the North West club.







“Willem is with Platinum Stars. He is the guy who used to play for AmaTuks. He used to wear jersey number 2 at Tuks. He is training with the team,” said the source. – Soccer Laduma