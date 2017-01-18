Waterfront awards hard working learner

Lüderitz – The CEO of the Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company Flucksman Samuehl has encouraged Grade 11 and 12 learners at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School to study hard and focus on their schoolwork every day.

He also encouraged learners to nurture a passion for their schoolwork for them to make a difference in their lives and their respective communities.

Samuehl did the urging yesterday during the handing over of a laptop and when he provided proof of payment for registration at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST) to Elizabeth Malakia, a learner of 2016 at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School at the harbour town.







Samuehl urged learners to stay away from alcohol and drugs, as they can affect their cognitive abilities.Malakia, who was awarded the Dux award for 2016 at the school, is looking forward to further her studies at NUST, where she has registered to become a chartered accountant.

Malakia thanked the Lüderitz Waterfront Development Company for giving her a laptop and taking away the worry of paying for her registration.

“I am seriously overwhelmed by the fact that there are people in our community who really care about us! This will not only benefit me, but my guardians too, because a heavy burden of registration fees is taken off their shoulders. I have to say that hard work truly pays off and all thanks to my teachers who made this easier for me,” said an elated Malakia.

She applauded teachers who helped her in every aspect of her school career and further thanked the waterfront company for what they did for her.

Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School Principal Shyral Beukes applauded the company for their motivation and encouragement of learners at the school, when they are at the beginning of their academic year.

She said the school is in number one position in //Karas Region and continues to improve every year.