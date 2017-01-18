Water supply dams remain low

Windhoek – The combined water levels of the three dams providing the central areas with water stood at a mere 7.4 percent this week.

Asked if the recent showers had any impact on dam levels, NamWater Head of Public Relations and Communication Johannes Shigwedha explained that although it rained across the country the catchment areas for the central parts have not received much inflow. Shigwedha said it may pour with rain but sand swallows up the water and the water thus does not reach the dams.

Shigwedha said the water in Von Bach Dam is pumped from Berg Aukas and surrounding areas.







According to the NamWater weekly dam bulletin, Swakkoppoort Dam’s water level is a mere 5.8 percent of full, Von Bach Dam is 15.5 percent and Omatako is only 0.6 percent.

The three dams supply water to Windhoek, Okahandja, Gobabis, Karibib and customers along the pipeline in Brakwater.