Tobias rubbishes ‘N$100 million’ purse claims

Windhoek – Namibia’s internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias, has fervently rubbished a report recently published by an online publication under the headline: ‘Blue Machine in N$100-million fight’.

The report claims that Namibia’s newly crowned IBF/IBO Junior Welterweight world champion, Julius ‘Blue Machine” Indongo, stands to smile all the way to the bank with a hefty purse from his much-anticipated upcoming title defense against Scotsman Ricky Burns.

The little-known site attributed its ‘N$100 million’ claim to a string of sources close to the fight organisers and further reported that the undefeated Namibian could earn a whopping purse of N$100 million when he defends his belt against his equally dangerous Scottish opponent in April.







An agitated and clearly disappointed Tobias said the report is devoid of any truth and raises questions about the integrity of the author.

“What worries me is that the author did not even have the audacity to verify his facts with me as Indongo’s legitimate promoter and handler. I don’t even know the guy who wrote the article. I strongly condemn such practice as it amounts to malicious tendencies,” charges Tobias.

The usually calculated and widely acclaimed boxing promoter adds that money is an evil, stating that once such large amounts are loosely mentioned, it could poison people’s minds and distract the boxer’s, thus affecting his composure.

“Of course, we have signed the agreement for the bout, but no amounts have been revealed to anyone yet and I seriously don’t know where the author got those misleading astronomical figures from,” Tobias fumed.

The hard-punching Namibian sent a stern warning to his future opponents when he stunned the world of boxing by sending opponent Eduard Troyanovsky to slumberland in December in front of his home audience in Russia after just 40 seconds into their 12 round bout.