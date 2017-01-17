Suspects who robbed Chinese woman arrested

Windhoek – A female Chinese national was robbed at knifepoint by three suspects at Ongwediva yesterday, Namibian police spokesperson Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus informed New Era.

It was reported that the handbag of Zhao Dong Mei, 46, was forcefully taken by the suspects near Tinnes View at Ongwediva at an unknown time. The handbag allegedly contained N$2 000 in cash, a Huawei cellphone, keys and a remote control worth N$9 150, as well as a Chinese passport with number E666087012.

The suspects were arrested the same day and are expected to appear in court today, but none of the stolen items had been recovered by the time of going to print.







The Namibian police in Divundu in the Kavango East Region meanwhile reported that they opened an inquest into the death of David Ehihupe Matunga, 42, after he was killed by a hippopotamus on the riverbank near Karenga Village at around 19h00 on Friday evening.

It is not known what he was doing at the riverbed at the time. His body was recovered and his next of kin informed. Police investigations are said to continue.

Also in the Kavango East Region, at Rundu a case of murder was reported on Saturday. According to the report Ncame Malimo, a 51-year-old female was hit on the head with a stick, causing her to die instantly.

A 41-year-old suspect was apprehended and is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder today. The next of kin of the deceased have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.