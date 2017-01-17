Schlettwein represents Namibia at 27th session of Africa-French Summit

Windhoek – Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein was in Bamako, Mali to attend the 27th session of the Africa-French Summit that ended on Saturday.

Schlettwein attended the summit after President Hage Geingob delegated him to represent the country at the important event, that was attended by several African heads of state and government.

Schlettwein’s attendance followed an invitation to President Geingob by the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and French President Francois Hollande.







The two-day summit was aimed at strengthening ties between African countries and France, which took place under the theme ‘Partnership, Peace and Emergence’, started on Friday.

The summit was preceded by a ministerial meeting of foreign affairs ministers that adopted a number of resolutions for onward presentation to the summit.

The ministers’ meeting was followed by a banquet hosted by Malian President Keita.

The agenda of the summit hinged mainly on peace and security, terrorism, migration, cyber-crime, human and drug trafficking, among other issues affecting France and the African continent.

President Keita and French President Francois Hollande co-chaired the official opening of the summit on Sunday.

The summit was also attended by representatives from the European Union, African Union, United Nations, African Development Bank, World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

While a report by the Economic Community of West African States on the Gambia following elections in that country was presented to the summit, the summit also adopted a declaration on, amongst others, the challenges and threats to peace and economic development, as well as inclusive and job-creating growth.

Schlettwein, as head of the Namibian delegation, was accompanied to the summit by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Peya Mushelenga, special advisor to the minister of international relations Ambassador Tuliameni Kalomoh, a number of diplomats, delegates and other government officials.