Pentecostal church assists drought-hit community

Khorixas – About 200 inhabitants from Anker Village and surrounding areas received clothes, shoes, food and toys over the weekend from members of the Moria Pentecostal Church in Africa branch at Khorixas.

“We from Anker and nearby farms received donations from Moria and this is what we needed. As we are hit by drought this [donation] is a welcome gesture,” said 53-year-old Paulus Eiseb, who resides in Anker. He is an unemployed father of eight children, five of which still attend school, but he now has only five goats and two cattle left due to drought.

“Although this the first time that a church assisted us, we are thankful for this kind gesture and we thank God for that since it’s January and most pensioners have finish their government grants too,” he said.

“The church must not only deliver the soul, but see that it carries out its social responsibility. We are very happy to see others overwhelmed with happiness and this will not be the last time to help others,” Herman //Huiseb, Kunene regional overseer of Moria Pentecostal Church in Africa told New Era.

//Huiseb said the church donation to the rural communities is in part to complement President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) a concept that promotes inclusivity. “I call upon all church members to assist others at all times,” //Huiseb urged.

Parcels including tinned food, 2.5kg sugar, 2.5 kg flour, tea, coffee, soup, washing powder, vegetables and others foodstuffs were among the items donated, while the children present received toys. The vegetables were sponsored by OK Supermarket, while clothes were sponsored by the Louw family, who are members of the church, based in Windhoek.

Established in Cape Town, Moria Pentecostal Church in Africa first opened its branches in Namibia in 1986 and now has branches in Outjo, Khorixas, Windhoek, Kalkrand, Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Tsumeb, Grootfontien, Erwee, Anker and Omaruru, among other towns in Namibia.