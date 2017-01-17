New SG for NRCS

Windhoek – The Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) has appointed a new secretary general, who started in her new position yesterday. Naemi Patemoshela Heita has taken over from Dorkas Kapembe-Haiduwa, who had been the NRCS secretary general since 2008.

According to a press release issued by the NRCS, the governing board of the NRCS had over the past year been engaged in the process of appointing a new secretary general, after Kapembe-Haiduwa indicated she would not seek to renew her contract.

Kapembe-Haiduwa’s term ended on December 31.







“Miss Heita served the NRCS in various capacities in the past years, including as the coordinator for healthcare and as deputy secretary general. She was seconded to the Southern Africa Zone of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies based in Pretoria (South Africa) for the past four years, where she served as the disaster risk management coordinator,” says the press release issued by Rosemary Nalisa, the manager for humanitarian diplomacy.

Heita is a registered nurse by profession. She has a master’s degree in business administration and a healthcare management postgraduate qualification from Regent Business School and the University of Cape Town, respectively.

She also has qualifications in humanitarian diplomacy and disaster management.

“The Namibia Red Cross Board welcomes Miss Heita to the NRCS and pledges its commitment and support to her as she takes over the reins of the national society. The NRCS governing board equally expresses its appreciation to the former secretary general Dorkas Kapembe-Haiduwa for steering the NRCS through stormy waters at the height of severe drought and for mobilising resources to provide emergency assistance,” the NRCS said.