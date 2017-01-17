Lazarus Kaimbi joins Navy FC

Windhoek – Former Brave Warriors striker Lazarus Kaimbi has found a new home in the Thai premier league following an announcement that the veteran net-rattler has joined Navy FC from

Chiangrai United FC on a one-year contract.

Navy FC, which forms the football section of the Royal Thai Navy, was previously known as Royal Thai Navy, Rajnavi and more recently Rajnavy Rayong and also plies its trade in the Thai premiership.

Kaimbi, who until his recent move played for Chiangrai United, announced the latest move on his social media pages, where he disclosed that he would be with the Chonburi-based club for one year. “I have signed a 1-year contract with Navy F.C,” he wrote.







Since the inception of the Thai League in 1996, Navy FC played under the name of the Royal Thai Navy up until 2009 when all teams in Thailand had to become public limited companies. With this, many teams changed names and formed closer links with the communities they were based in.

In this case the navy team became known as Rajnavy Rayong, Rajnavy being the local Thai name for the navy.

In 2011 during a dispute as to the ownership of the club, the club moved from their Rayong home and into the Chonburi province, where they share grounds with Pattaya United – another club playing outside their original home town – albeit against league rules, which stipulate that two sides in the PLT cannot share homegrounds.

Before his Thai escapade, Kaimbi joined South African club Jomo Cosmos from Ramblers F.C. in 2006 and played for Cosmos until 2011. At the beginning of the 2012, Kaimbi joined forces with Osotspa FC in the Thai professional football league and played with the Samut Prakan Province-based club until 2013.

He then left and joined Bangkok Glass, also in the Thai premier league, where he would stay until the end of the 2015 season. From last year and until his latest move to Navy FC, he had a somewhat unsuccessful short stint with Chiangrai United, which saw him scoring only one goal.

At international level, the 28-year-old Namibian has represented the country on multiple occasions and was part of the Brave Warriors squad that competed at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.