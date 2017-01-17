Divundu to develop strategic plan

Divundu – The recently proclaimed Divundu Village Council in Mukwe Constituency in Kavango East Region has embarked upon a project to establish the village council’s first township as well as a strategic plan that will guide its development agenda.

“We already initiated this project in 2016 for us to establish a new township 2km westwards along the Trans-Caprivi/Zambezi Highway which will comprise of 257 erven,” said Athanasius Maghumbo the CEO of Divundu.

Being a newly proclaimed village council, Divundu does not have a strategic plan in place, thus the council also plans to draft the first strategic plan for the next five years, said the CEO who assumed duty last August.







“This exercise will commence at the beginning of the last quarter for the 2016/2017 financial year,” Maghumbo noted.

The erven in the first phase will be provided with water services while other services will be provided in the second phase as funds allow.

“The project is at the design stage but the first phase is envisaged to be completed by the end of June this year,” Maghumbo said.

This year the village council is also going to fill all vacancies by the end of February 2017 and operations will be in full swing as the administrative facility has been completed.

“We will also finalize the general valuation roll by the end of March 2017,” Maghumbo said.

Divundu is situated 200 kilometres east of Rundu along the Trans-Caprivi/Zambezi Highway on the south-eastern banks of the Kavango River in the Kavango East Region.

Divundu is a settlement of 5 430 residents, according to the last census results.

The Divundu Village Council, following the recent local authority elections, now has Joseph Dinyando (Swapo) as chairperson of the council, Josefine Maghambayi (Swapo) as vice-chairperson and Fulgensia Mukerenge (Swapo), Christopher Kupembona (Swapo) and Frans Mwamo (APP) as ordinary members of council.