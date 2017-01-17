Basic services elude Oshikoto

Omuthiya – Some communities in the Oshikoto Region still find it difficult to access basic services or to be connected to the rest of the world as basic infrastructure, such as roads and telecommunication networks, are still lacking in some of the remote areas.

However, Oshikoto Regional Governor Henock Kankoshi has indicated he is working around the clock to resolve the situation, noting that the issue of roads has been brought to the attention of Roads Authority (RA) and the same has been done to install communication towers in various areas.

He said this while highlighting this year’s agenda and the capital projects lined up, adding that access to clean drinking water remains a major problem, especially for people living far from the water pipeline that feeds the region’s capital, Omuthiya, hence, its upgrading is among the priority projects to be tackled as a matter of urgency.

The region is has plenty of sandy roads that make it difficult to access certain areas and this negatively affects the quality of life of the local people.

“We are however waiting to hear from Roads Authority as to when they will start construction on a number of specified roads,” although there is the question of funds involved, Kankoshi remarked.

With regard to the provision of water, last year the regional authorities drilled two boreholes in the area worst affected by the drought – Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency – but the boreholes are not yet functional.

“With the help of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication, last year we managed to drill two boreholes, which are now complete with only minor touches before it can be fully operational. This year we are looking forward to drilling more [boreholes],” said Kankoshi.

He said 2016 was not an easy year, because of the lingering drought and consequent widespread hunger. He said at some point they were compelled to use water tankers from the Ministry of Defence, as well as from the Ministry of Basic Education, as well as those from the Directorate of Rural and Water Supply under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry.

“This year is basically just a continuation of projects that are underway, which have not been completed. Although now is still too early to conclude, but the community should expect more than that.

“Therefore, I urge our people to be more proactive and attend meetings with their local leaders, so that they can air their concerns and then we can do our part by channelling them to the relevant authority and at the same time luring development to their areas. It only through this that we can succeed,” Kankoshi observed.

The Oshikoto Governor cautioned residents though, not to panic when developmental projects take longer to implement than expected.

High numbers of people without national documents and shortage of electricity in schools were also noted as areas of concern.

Among other tasks Kankoshi last year mobilised resources for the rehabilitation of a clinic at Onankali, the construction of toilets at Eshihaya Primary School, as well as construction of community halls in various parts in the region.