Swakopmund resident arrested for perjury

Swakopmund – A Swakopmund resident is facing the wrath of the law after an alleged move to make quick cash landed him in trouble.

The 24-year-old Sydney Taapopi Halupe allegedly made a false statement under oath at the Mondesa Police Station last week Tuesday in an effort to claim N$241 926 from his insurance company.

He was, however, arrested before he could even approach his insurance broker.







The acting crime coordinator for Nampol in Erongo Region, Detective Chief Inspector Erastus Iikuyu, told New Era that Halupe arrived last week Tuesday at the station around 12h00 and claimed that his residence in Vrede Rede Street, Jabulani was allegedly broken in between December 25, 2016 and January 9 while he was away on holiday.

“He under oath stated that his garage was broken into and unknown suspects gained entrance to his house whereby all his properties—beds, bedding, sitting room sets, fridges, flat screen TVs, microwave, coffee table set, among others, were stolen,” Iikuyu told New Era on Sunday.

Iikuyu then explained that Nampol as a normal procedure visited the said housebreaking scene last week Wednesday for any clues and signs that might lead to the arrest of the burglars.

“Instead of finding clues the police found some of the supposedly stolen items hidden at the residence. Other items were also found at another family house in the same vicinity. The suspect was then arrested for perjury,” he explained.

Halupe made his first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court and was granted N$1 500 bail. His case was postponed to Tuesday for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Iikuyu has warned residents to refrain from making false statements under oath as it is a criminal offence punishable by law.

“We do and will always conduct thorough investigations in all cases reported to us. If it happens that you are caught making any such statement, we will deal with you accordingly,”Iikuyu explained.