Rössing Marathon set for next month

Windhoek – The much anticipated 26th edition of the Rössing Marathon will again take center stage at the coastal town of Swakopmund early next month, on February 11.

This year the venue for the Rössing Marathon moves over from the Vineta Central (main) sports fields to the Vineta North sports field (north of The Dome) with registration taking place at the venue on Friday, February 10, from 18.00 to 21.00.

Regarded as one of the biggest and ever growing racing competitions on the Namibian athletics calendar, the Rössing Marathon is sponsored by Rio Tinto Rössing Uranium Mine and hosted by Swakop Striders Athletics Club.







The event includes two running events open to the general public – the 42.2km which is the main race and the shorter 10km run.

Last year’s winners were the married couple Reonard and Alina Namupala (NDF Sport Club), winning in 2:22:04 and 2:41:11 respectively, with Alina registering an amazing fourth consecutive win. The 10km run was won by Jeremia Shaliaxwe (Namibian Police Sport Club) in 29:19.

As for this year, the first prize for the marathon is N$10 000 each for the men’s and ladies open winners – with the Namibian marathon winning athletes also each receiving an extra N$20 000 in-kind development bonus during their reign as national marathon champions.

There are also cash prizes for runners finishing second (N$5 000), third (N$2 000), fourth (N$1 000) and fifth (N$500) in the marathon – the day’s main event. An extra N$1 000 cash bonus is up for grabs should the marathon records be broken in the open categories.

The Rössing Marathon record of 2:11:23, which was set by Luketz Swartbooi in 1992, still stands and it remains to be seen which runner will tumble that record.

The Uranium Relay for Erongo mine workers (mine contractors included) over 10km (four runners, running 2.5km each) and the 5km Fun Walk are back on the programme this year with proceeds collected from participation in both events going to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN).

The Uranium Relay will have three categories – ladies, men and mixed (two ladies and two men) with a first prize of N$1 500 in each category (N$1 000 for second place and N$500 for third place).

The 5km Fun Walk is popular with families, corporate entities for team building, and the otherwise health conscious public. The route is planned to include a stretch along the scenic, northern beach walk of Swakopmund.

The Fun Walk includes an exciting competition for best themed/most original costume, funniest hat, youngest walker (excluding toddlers in prams and pets), oldest walker, tallest walker and cutest pet walker.

Entry forms and more information are available on the Rössing website at www.rossing.com or contact Frank Slabbert of Swakop Striders at tel. 064 405788 (h)/cell 081 240 3383 or Botha Ellis of Rössing at tel. 064 520 2426 (w)/cell 081 286 0456.