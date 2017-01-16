Kazeurua now a respected police officer

Windhoek – The ongoing global economic meltdown, which has equally affected the Namibian economy, continues to impinge on promising athletes, notably footballers.

With the domestic flagship football league having come to a virtual standstill in the conspicuous absence of a headline sponsor – clubs and their subjects have unwittingly become redundant with no league activities in sight, at least not for the time being.

In recent years, the beautiful game of football has turned into a major source of income for many youngsters, easing the pressure off the alarming unemployment rate by providing job opportunities for talented athletes.







The Namibian Premier League’s (NPL) dismal failure or rather shocking inability to solicit sponsorship from potential sponsors, worsened by the subsequent withdrawal of MTC as the league’s headline sponsor, has left the football fraternity in total disarray.

Much-travelled burly striker Heinrich ‘Gazza’ Kazeurua has fallen a victim of society as a result of the current quagmire in which Namibian football finds itself entangled, which has left many footballers not knowing where their next meal is going to come from.

After some careful retrospection, the tallish happy-go-lucky fellow has finally swallowed his pride, resolving to find himself a secure job in a desperate bid to put bread on the table.

The free-scoring beanpole goal poacher has exchanged his trusted football boots for a police uniform and is now a fully-fledged constable in the Namibian Police Force (Nampol).

Kazeurua started his football career in the Premiership with Katutura glamour football club African Stars. He established himself as a noted net buster and also enjoyed an impressive stint with Stars’ cross-town rivals before returning to the Reds’ nest for his second spell.

As fate would have it, the often ill-disciplined goal getter was deemed surplus for requirements as returning mentor Bobby Samaria sought to trim the squad at the beginning of the 2015/2016 season.

However, he was not to be short of suitors as he followed his former gaffer Woody Jacobs to undisputed Namibian champions Black Africa – only to end up watching from the stands after the acrimonious exit of Jacobs.