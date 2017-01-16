Erongo RED appoints acting CEO

Walvis Bay – The coastal electricity distributor Erongo RED’s board of directors has appointed the company’s executive manager Fessor Mbango as interim CEO.

In the meantime, efforts to search for a suitable candidate to replace Robert Kahimise, who was recently appointed as CEO of the City of Windhoek, will continue.

Mbango’s appointment was announced on Friday afternoon by the Erongo RED board chairperson Tobias Nambala, following an extraordinary board meeting that was held last week Wednesday at Walvis Bay.

According to Nambala the board at the same meeting also resolved that it (the board) would continue with its search for a suitable candidate to take over the ranks of the company.

“Meanwhile Mbango will act as of 23 January for a period of three months,” Nambala said.

Mbango, who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering, will be responsible for ensuring shareholder value by giving direction, coordinating key strategic decisions, while also keeping an eye on corporate governance and the risk and management performance of Erongo RED.

Mbango has been with Erongo RED since 2012 and has held several prominent positions within the company, including that of technical manager.

Nambala, on behalf of the board and management of Erongo RED, thanked Kahimise for his contribution towards Erongo RED and the entire Erongo Region.

“We would like to thank Kahimise for a remarkable job in transforming Erongo RED into one of the most reputable entities we have today,” he said.

Kahimise, who has been at Erongo RED since 2010, previously had a six-year stint at the Electricity Control Board (ECB).

He holds a MBA from the University of Stellenbosch, as well as a national diploma from the then Polytechnic of Namibia and a one-year certification from the University of Loughborough in the United Kingdom.