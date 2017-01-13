We are still busy reviewing Haseb’s report – Matheus

Windhoek

Almost three months now since Walter Haseb resigned as Head of Finance and Administration of Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) after damning reports of maladministration surfaced, it still appears that Haseb is not entirely off the hook.

Late last year, Haseb was swamped into the centre of pejorative media reports which accused him of maladministration and failure to account for the commissions finances.







Also chief amongst issues reported last year was when water and other basic utilities at the NSC office were shut down due to nonpayment of bills and the missing NSC’s employees pension fund contributions, which are totally untraceable since last August.

Amid mounting pressure, Haseb tendered his resignation and cited personal issues for his decision, but NSC Commissioners order him to submit a comprehensive report explaining all reported shorting comings and also clarifying other issues that were discovered internally by the Commissioners before he could clear his desk.

In an interview with New Era Sport, NSC chairperson Joel Matheus yesterday confirmed that they have received the requested report from Haseb but they are yet to fully scrutinise it and determine whether or not they are satisfied with Haseb’s submission.

“The NSC acting Chief Administrator have already received the report from Haseb and he is still busy reviewing it before we finally scrutinise it at our upcoming board meeting. Should we be satisfied with the report, will then inform the public as such and map the way forward but should we also find some aspects in the report that are not satisfactory, we will then have to call Haseb in to explain whatever that might be wrong. But the matter will not end until we are fully satisfied with Haseb’s report,” said Matheus.

In one of our reports last year, a source confirmed the shambles at the NSC by saying; “For some time now, the NSC finances have been a mess and many foreign and local trips that were taken by certain members of the commission cannot be explained while some massive amounts of money that was channeled from the line ministry to the NSC cannot also be accounted for….and mind you, we are speaking to a few millions here,”.

Before his resignation, Haseb, who also enjoyed cameo roles as NSC acting chief administrator at some point, was redeployed back to his initial position of Head of Finance and Administration after publicly calling for the heads of his bosses (NSC Commissioners) to roll citing interference in the daily operations of the NSC.