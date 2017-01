People that are concerned about learners who qualified for university enrolment are just narrow-minded. I think we have enough professionals and we need more artisans. Vocational trainings have been undermined for long and I personally think we need a mindshift to see the importance of the vocational training and how seriously we need it. I think it is a good idea if only few people qualify for university, on condition that they (the others) have qualified for the VTCs.

Link to this story!